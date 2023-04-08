12:41 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Happy Easter!

Happy Easter! What is the content of this greeting? Christ has risen! We do not have to understand exactly what that means but it helps if we do! We go further. Jesus has shown us that death has no ‘sting’ (1 Cor 15:55). We do not have to fear it. It is tamed. It is almost a friend. And what is more: its source, sin, has no more power to enslave. We can be free. So, let the Halleluia chorus ring out!