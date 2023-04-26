Heavily armed police details have arrested Citizens Coalition for Change nominated candidate Mr Manjengwa

Heavily armed Zimbabwe Republic Police allegedly arrested Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) House of Assembly aspiring candidate Mr Trust Manjengwa a few minutes ago.
He was arrested while having a meeting with other CCC members at his homestead in Zaka South, Ward 25.
Advocate Dereck Charamba said, “I can confirm that Mr Manjengwa has been arrested by armed police a few minutes ago. We are trying to find his whereabouts, currently, his whereabouts are still unknown.”
Other CCC members who were at the meeting have gone into hiding, as fear grips Zaka South.
CCC members are under siege in Masvingo Province.
More details to follow……..Post published in: Featured