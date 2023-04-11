8:09 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: How does Zim expect to instill pride in liberation struggle when always moaning over defeats?

Those who follow my writings can tell how proud I am of our country’s liberation history. Even when teaching my son at home, I tackle this subject with tremendous zeal and excitement. Whether it is because of growing up with a father who had an undying passion for Zimbabwe’s independence – having suffered immeasurably