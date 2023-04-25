It is shameful for ZITF to trade on the blood of the people of Eswatini!

King Mswati III is a soiled leader with the blood of innocent citizens killed for legitimately demanding elections based on one person one vote, and not selections in that Ngwane Kingdom.
His government stands accused of deploying the military to shoot at civilians, jailing hundreds, injuring thousands and killing many including the most recent victim of state-sponsored terror, Advocate Thulani Maseko.
As progressive Zimbabweans, we do not welcome such a despot and his presence in the country is an affront to the values of democracy and human rights.
By welcoming an absolute monarch who is known for his repressive tactics, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is being complicit in the continued violence and oppression in Eswatini. As leaders of the Southern African region, they have a responsibility to uphold democratic values and human rights for all citizens.
It is sad to note that Zimbabwe and Eswatini have been identified as countries of specific concern due to serious human rights abuses.
We continue to urge SADC leaders to take concrete steps to improve the situation and to uphold democratic values and fundamental human rights for all citizens in the region.
We stand in solidarity with the people of Swaziland demanding political and economic justice, particularly economic reforms where the Monarchy controls all economic facets and the ordinary citizens are reduced to beggars.
What saddens us most is welcoming a ruthless and unaccountable leader to Bulawayo, itself a hub of unresolved injustices where an estimated 20,000 civilians were killed by a similarly unaccountable and unapologetic government in the 1980s.
The business community, especially the leadership of the ZITF ought to respect the spirit of the Zimbabwean Constitution in respecting rights, not just of Zimbabweans, but all people including sons and daughters of Eswatini.
As King Mswati III comes to Zimbabwe, we reiterate the SADC Organ Chairperson, Namibian President, His Excellency Dr Hage Geingob’s January 23, 2023, statement that “ … the Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini must ensure that the killing of Mr Maseko is swiftly, transparently and comprehensively investigated and that any or all persons suspected of committing this heinous crime are brought to justice”
As a country also wallowing in deep poverty aggravated by a coup regime focusing more on stripping the state through mineral cartels for gold, lithium, and platinum among others, we join hands with fellow citizens of Africa in calling for reforms in both Eswatini and Zimbabwe.
Genuine, inclusive and reform-aimed dialogue must lead the way in the Kingdom of Eswatini and Zimbabwe.Post published in: Featured