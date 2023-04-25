Masvingo District Faces A Water Crisis

Serious water shortages have hit communities in Masvingo central wards 16 and 18. This has been necessitated by the breakdown of the few existing boreholes and the failure to repair the boreholes by the Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC). The villages that are mostly affected are Gundiro, Chijaka, Mupasiri, Chineka, Munda, and Chisina in Ward 16 as well as Chamakondo, Dzomira, Dzangoni, and Matsikidze in Ward 18. This has left the villagers without an option, but to resort to unsafe water sources. There is fear of an outbreak of waterborne diseases if this is not addressed urgently. This plight was brought to the attention of Ward Councillors Dhemba and Tandandi by Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) community members for the respective wards. The ward councillors promised to request the Masvingo RDC to prioritize the rehabilitation of the broken-down boreholes and to channel the 2023 devolution funds towards the drilling of more boreholes to alleviate the situation. Water is a basic human right provided for in section 77 of the constitution of Zimbabwe
Post published in: Featured