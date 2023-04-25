12:15 by COTRAD Zimbabwe Have your say: Masvingo District Faces A Water Crisis

Serious water shortages have hit communities in Masvingo central wards 16 and 18. This has been necessitated by the breakdown of the few existing boreholes and the failure to repair the boreholes by the Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC). The villages that are mostly affected are Gundiro, Chijaka, Mupasiri, Chineka, Munda, and Chisina in Ward