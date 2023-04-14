He told the North Gauteng High Court, which is into the 2nd day of virtual hearings into the legal challenge of the termination of the permits, that impact analysis included an extension of 12 months, and an invitation to make representations for a waiver or apply for alternative Visas.
14.4.2023 21:48
Minister Motsoaledi testifies at Zimbabwean Exemption Permit case
Counsel for Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has argued that it would be impossible for the Minister to consult all 1 78000 Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders and their dependents.