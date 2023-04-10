Mushore wins 2023 Easter Open

He was a point clear after his only draw against Farai Hamandishe who finished with 7 points and was in third place. Second place went to Blessing ‘Beamer’ Moyo of Bulawayo who was a full point behind the eventual winner. There was a tie on players who scored 6.5 points and the players are namely: Mapuranga Vitalis, Jele Tapiwa, Chimbamu Elisha,Chinyama Greenwell, Masango Spencer, Chikwavaire Tapiwa, Ngwerrume Michael and Mushota Kantalamba of Zambia completed the list of players with 6.5 points out of 9 games played. One of the tournament favorites Spencer Masango had a tough tournament as he lost to Blessing Moyo and Muungani Adolf before drawing against Lawrence Tavagwisa. He fought how way from board 23 until he managed to win his final round game against Tinashe Chinhanga in the final round. Masango lost in a seemingly won position against Muungani Adolf and he fluffed the chance. In another turn of events is when Farai Hamandishe punished his Coach Elisha Chimbamu in a seemingly won position in which the latter forgot that his back rank was exposed. After sacrificing a rook and intending to checkmate his opponent and Hamandishe blocked it leading to the demise of Cheka’s position. Candidate Master Abrantes Persson of Mozambique finished with 6 points out of the nine games played and he missed a prize by half a point.
Meanwhile in the ladies section there was a three way tie on the first position and the players are namely: Woman Candidate Master Paidaishe Zengeni, Linda Shaba, and Colleta Wakuruwarehwa all on 7 points and were separated on buccholzz. Following closely behind the three way tie was a five way tie as the players scored 6 points and these are :Nomalungelo Mathe,Valentine Pasipanodya,, Tatenda Zengeni, WCM Rumbidzai Mawire, and Muyambiri Edith completed the list of the players with 6 points. Niza Chilingwe of Zambia finished with 5.5 points out of 9 games and she was placed on the ninth position. There was also another tie on the tenth position and the players who scored these five points are: Muponda Nyarai, Murairwa Sally, Munyimani Sandra, Mhungu Matifadzaishe, Ndou Tatenda, Masiyazi Rhoda, and Mavhingire Tanya all had 5 points out of 9 games played. The tournament was played in the sixteenth floor at the Joina City and the Tournament Director was FI Elton Mhangarayi, the Chief Arbiter for the tournament was Jarmil Ndoro who was deputized by Fungiraiyini Chiweshe. The two were also assisted by National Arbiter Moses Mutipforo.There was a lot of fighting chess played in the good environment which was really scintillating and tantalizing. The prizes were courtesy of Steward Bank who also gave some medals and trophies to the winners.