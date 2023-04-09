10:56 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Old Zanu PF strategy to block opposition polling agents further exposed – justification for more election observer

I recently wrote to SADC requesting that there should be at least one observer at every polling station to witness Zimbabwe’s harmonised 2023 elections. My suggestion was based on the ploy by Zanu PF to coerce persons suspected to be opposition supporters to make them pretend that they were illiterate and therefore need to be assisted to vote and request to have their vote placed on Zanu PF. Pro Zanu PF presiding officials will have been deployed to assist these “illiterate” persons in voting. I suggested in that article that a register for assisted voters be introduced in the Electoral Act to enable verification of whether the supposedly illiterate people are really illiterate. The register should include details such as the person’s name, address, and contact details that match what is on the voters' roll. Now I will add that the register should also include the assisted voter's qualifications, and audits can be carried out after the elections to prove the authenticity of illiteracy claims in the event of a dispute.