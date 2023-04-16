16.4.2023 12:15
by Energy Capital & Power

Operations Start at Zimbabwe’s Zulu Lithium Mine

Strategic metals and minerals mining firm, Premier African Minerals, has kickstarted operations at its Zulu Lithium Mine in Zimbabwe with the firm making its first blast at the mine. With the blast, the firm says it is set to introduce first ore at the mining facility by mid-April.

Arcadia Lithium Project is located near Harare in Zimbabwe. Image courtesy of Prospect Resources.

George Roach, CEO of Premier African Minerals, said “We are waiting for one regent to arrive which is on its way. The objective is to produce SE6 as it is known. It’s a concentrate and a step up in processing of the ore that we are planning to export.”

 

Roach, added “I think we are going to be one of the early producers of high grade Spodumene (source of lithium) in Zimbabwe.”

In addition to new lithium supplies, the project will lead to employment creation with the mining firm recruiting and training locals with basic skills as part of the company’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance commitments.

The Zulu Lithium Mine is one of Zimbabwe’s latest investments aimed at boosting the country’s rare earths and mining industry. The milestone follows Premier African Minerals conducting key infrastructure developments including the construction of roads to ease the transportation of mining equipment, products and workforce.

For Premier African Minerals, the Zulu lithium Mine project falls under efforts by the firm to expand its footprint across Zimbabwe’s mining industry with the company also operating large-scale rare earths mining projects including RHA Tungstein, Katete and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is the world’s fifth largest producer of lithium.

Post published in: Business

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *