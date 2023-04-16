Operations Start at Zimbabwe’s Zulu Lithium Mine

George Roach, CEO of Premier African Minerals, said “We are waiting for one regent to arrive which is on its way. The objective is to produce SE6 as it is known. It’s a concentrate and a step up in processing of the ore that we are planning to export.”
Roach, added “I think we are going to be one of the early producers of high grade Spodumene (source of lithium) in Zimbabwe.”
In addition to new lithium supplies, the project will lead to employment creation with the mining firm recruiting and training locals with basic skills as part of the company’s Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance commitments.
The Zulu Lithium Mine is one of Zimbabwe’s latest investments aimed at boosting the country’s rare earths and mining industry. The milestone follows Premier African Minerals conducting key infrastructure developments including the construction of roads to ease the transportation of mining equipment, products and workforce.
For Premier African Minerals, the Zulu lithium Mine project falls under efforts by the firm to expand its footprint across Zimbabwe’s mining industry with the company also operating large-scale rare earths mining projects including RHA Tungstein, Katete and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is the world’s fifth largest producer of lithium.