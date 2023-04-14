21:53 by SABC News Have your say: Proposed settlement on the table in the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation’s (ZIF) legal challenge

A proposed settlement is on the table in the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation's (ZIF) legal challenge to the Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP). This was revealed on the third day of virtual proceedings into the matter at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. The Minister is facing three applications challenging his decision that will impact the lives of almost 180 000 ZEP holders. SABC News Reporter Canny Maphanga filed this report.