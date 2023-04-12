11:58 by SABC News Have your say: Reaction to termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP): Luke Dzviti

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) has launched legal action challenging the decision of the Minister of Home Affairs to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP). This special dispensation regime has offered legal protection to approximately 178 000 Zimbabwean nationals allowing them to live, work and study in South Africa. It has prevailed for well over a decade, meaning that permit-holders have built lives, families and careers here and contributed to South Africa and its economy. We are joined by, Zimbabwe immigration federation chairperson, Luke Dzviti to unpack this further.