Thank you to Zimplants – But where are the hospitals constructed by Government?

Dear President Mnangagwa,Thank you for officially opening the hospital in Mhondoro recently, constructed by Zimplants. Zimplants indeed are playing their part as socially responsible corporate citizen with the community at heart. It will go a long way in addressing the country's health challenges for the benefit of the people of Zimbabwe.Sadly, some Zanu PF supporters are going about claiming that the hospital was constructed by the Government, giving credit to the Zanu PF government for the good work. The claims by the Zanu PF supporters are despite the fact that you publicly announced that the hospital had been constructed by Zimplants, who had also constructed another facility at Kadoma which then bankrolled to the tune of two and half million US$ (US$2,500,000.00).National health delivery is a direct responsibility of the government, and one should ask what commitment has government made to health care delivery. Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has always bragged about government surplus, meaning the country had a lot of unbudgeted money which it could use on other needs in addition to the money allocated in the budget. Zimbabweans will want to know what allocation Professor Ncube made for hospital construction in the last budget, knowing as the government does that there are no good hospital facilities in many parts of the country. Where are the hospitals constructed by Government using its own resources?Zanu PF must not give itself credit for facilities that have been constructed by non-governmental organisations and businesses, because those are not meant to be partisan. But Zanu PF even brings in its Vice-President who is not in Government to be on the official programme at an official function of a facility that is not partisan. It is fine for President Mnangagwa to officially open facilities meant for the public because he is president, but there should be no place for party officials to make partisan statements on such a programme.The people of Mhondoro should know very well that Zanu PF does not deserve credit for the newly built hospital. They should refuse to be frog-marched by their chiefs, headmen, and village heads as announced by Kembo Mohadi at the official opening of the hospital. Instead, they should be suspicious of a party that tries to claim credit when it has not done anything and force them to vote against their will. Vote Zanu PF out for the country to have a fresh start.Kennedy Kaitano
25.4.2023 11:47
Thank you to Zimplants – But where are the hospitals constructed by Government?
