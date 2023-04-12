11:54 by SABC News Have your say: Zimbabwe exemption permit case: Canny Maphanga

Counsel on behalf of the Helen Suzman Foundation has poured cold water on what it terms allegations, that Zimbabwe is improving. In its court challenge of the termination of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP), Counsel on behalf of the foundation argued that the claim is unsubstantiated. The Foundation is currently challenging the Home Affairs Minister's decision to terminate the ZEP as of 30 June 2023. The termination will impact the lives of at least 180 000 ZEP holders and their children. SABC News reporter Canny Maphanga spoke to us more.