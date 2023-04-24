Post published in: FeaturedThe league games are Fide rated and these are the first games to be rated as teams play. Teams which include Harare City, Immortal Chess Club, CBZ., Knights Academy, Belvedere Chess Club, Old Mutual Chess Club,Nyaradzo Chess Club as well as Minerva are some clubs battling it out.In the first round Harare City drew against Waterfalls Chess club 3 all. Vitalis Mapuranga lost to Fide Master Roy Mwadzura on board one while Albert Maketo lost to Elisha Chimbamu on board two. Maketo had the white pieces. The second round results are summarised below showing all the players and their results. International Arbiter Simbarashe Murimi is the one officiating in these games. More news coming soon.
Zimbabwe’ s first Fide Rated Chess League Launched.
Zimbabwe Chess Federation in conjunction with the Harare Chess Association has launched the chess league.