Have your say: A coronation

What a spectacle it was! Millions watched the crowning of King Charles III and the question arises; why were they drawn to an event that belongs to a bygone age? What has such a ceremony to do with a Britain struggling with a faltering economy? Everyone has a different answer to the question; ‘What did you like about it?’ One said, ‘the moment the prince kissed his father on the cheek.’ Another said, ‘Bryn Terfil’s singing of the Kyrie in Welsh’ and yet a third said the precision of the marching soldiers, sailors and airmen’.