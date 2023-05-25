A Short History of Organised Violence and Torture in Zimbabwe

violence
The country that came into being as Zimbabwe in 1980 was the product of a violent
occupation in the late 19th century that finally developed into one of the very few bona fide
settler states in Africa. Southern Rhodesia became self-governing in 1923, a fact that had
profound effects for the de-colonising process. In many ways, the existence of settler states
almost guaranteed that this process of de-colonisation would be violent as the complications
over the extent of the de jure power of Southern Rhodesia (later Rhodesia) meant that there
was no easy path for Britain to ensure an independent, majority-ruled country, as was
possible in most of its colonies.
