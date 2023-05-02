About the father who bought a Ferrari whilst his children starved!

On the side, he even ran a relatively profitable business enterprise, where he derived a good income.
Those around him were certain that his family would be well taken care of – whilst, living a reasonably comfortable life, and never lacking in anything.
Why would they not believe so – when he himself was never short of the best that the world could provide – driving around in a flashy car, donning only designer outfits, and frequenting the most exclusive dining places where he dined and wined on the finest.
In fact, just recently he bought a Ferrari 296 GTB for a pricey US$3700,000 – which he is now proudly showing off around town.
Yet, those who know him were shocked to learn that his own children were going without sufficient food, attended lowly poorly-equipped schools, and never had any respectable clothes to put on.
When they fell sick, they were forced to either go to the substandard local municipal clinic or public hospital – where they received appalling treatment, due to the lack of essential medications.
If the children dared complain, the father never hesitated in meeting upon them instance brutal ruthless punishment – leaving them not only crippled by fear but physically bruised and battered.
There was no way those who saw the children for the first time could ever link them to the opulent-living guy who they always saw parading his wealth.
Who would have ever believed that they stayed in the same home?
However, that was the tragic reality.
What do readers think of this father?
How should such a cruel wicked man be treated?
How, then, should the nation and world regard a president who has no qualms whatsoever purchasing – using taxpayers’ funds, mind you – a swanky US$54 million Dassault Falcon 7X executive jet?
This, in the midst of unimaginable poverty and suffering mercilessly ravaging millions of those he leads throughout the country?
Is that not what Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa recently did?
What manner of a ‘father’ would see nothing amiss in splashing such enormous amounts on his own personal comforts and ego – in a country where half the population lives in extreme poverty?
Who does that with a clean conscience?
With our medical facilities becoming death traps – lacking the bare basics needed for any meaningful basic treatment of diseases – why would anyone with any sense of responsibility opt to buy a private jet instead?
Of course, we already know that these people in the ruling elite are already swimming in opulence – mostly acquired through questionable means – so, if one desperately needed to fly in lavish comfort, why not use his own money?
Do we not see such people as former US president Donald John Trump flying in his own personal Boeing 757 jet.
At least, in spite of reportedly being worth US$2.5 billion, in 2011 he opted to procedure a jet that was already three-decades old.
Why not the same in Zimbabwe?
As a matter of fact, according to the CAAZ (Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe), the country has over 350 registered privately-owned aircraft – as much as the vast majority may not be expensive executive jets.
So, why is it so difficult for Mnangagwa to fork out his own cash to buy one for himself?
Yet, arrogantly disregarding the immeasurable poverty surrounding him and the country he ostensibly leads – the president still found it unproblematic using US$54 million from state coffers for his own comfort.
Besides, is Mnangagwa not already reportedly earning a staggering US$8,946 per month – yet, an average civil servant only taking home a paltry US$250, which is well below the poverty datum line?
As the country is burdened under incessant electricity cuts – averaging 20 hours a day, thereby threatening to further cripple an already limping economy – that US$54 million can easily construct a 24 MW power plant.
What does this show us about our leaders in Zimbabwe?
It is quite simple to decipher!
They do not care about us!
The only people they care about are themselves!
Just like the father at the beginning of this article – Zimbabwe is being led by a self-centred leader – whose own interests take precedence above everyone else.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate, writer, researcher, and social commentator. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: [email protected]