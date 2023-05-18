Black Monday : Students demanding Sikhala’s release

This follows the duo’s conviction earlier this month.
Renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga and CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere were also convicted with the former successfully appealing at the High Court.
The convictions have raised fears of a major clampdown on government critics as the country marches towards general elections.
Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) initiated a campaign dubbed Black Monday protesting against political persecutions.
Under the campaign students are wearing black as a symbol of repression and muzzling of voices.
“It is after we have recognised that the voice of the voiceless is being silenced by the regime. The voice of the voiceless is being choked by the oppressors. Each and every Monday we are going to make sure that the regime and all those who are in authority receive our displeasure for the ongoing oppression and repression which is targeted on voices of Zimbabwe,” said ZINASU spokesperson Lennon Mazuru.