Communique of the CiZC “Criminals or Prisoners of Conscience?” Twitter spaces discussion

The Twitter Spaces discussion was also attended by regional solidarity partners from Zambia and Eswatini.
The discussion centred on the state of democracy and human rights in Zimbabwe as well as the Southern African region, as seen in light of the recent convictions of human rights defenders and opposition political party leaders and activists under what are clearly spurious charges.
The notes below summarise submissions and recommendations from the Twitter Spaces discussion;
- The meeting noted the continued shrinking of the democratic space characterised by ‘law-fare’ and the ‘persecution by prosecution’ of opposition and civil society activists in Zimbabwe and some parts of the Southern African region
- The meeting also noted the criminalization of civil society work through unjustified persecution of civil society actors
- The meeting noted that the continued capture of key institutions such as the police and the judiciary continues to fuel persecution of civil society and opposition activists in Zimbabwe and some parts of the Southern African region
- The meeting noted with concern the lack of political will by governments in Southern African Region to ratify and uphold international statutes on human rights
- The meeting noted with concern the volatile political situation in Zimbabwe ahead of the 2023 elections
Resolutions and Way Forward
In light of the above-mentioned challenges, which present clear threats to democracy and the enjoyment of fundamental human rights in Zimbabwe and the Southern African region, the meeting resolved the following:
- a) Emphasise the need to intensify people-to-people solidarity at the nation-state and regional level in defence of the democratic space, justice and freedom for all political prisoners being unjustifiably persecuted through the use of the justice delivery system
- b) There is a need to intensify peaceful grassroots mobilisation campaigns and build political consciousness as part of efforts to defend the civic and democratic space
- c) Political dialogue is crucial to stop democratic erosion and bringing free and fair elections to the centre of governance
- d) The rise in authoritarianism linked to global resource mafias must be resisted to protect Africa and her people from this neocolonial extractivist model.
- e) Civic education for youths to actively participate in defending their national constitutions, attendant processes and institutions supporting democracy.