Job Sikhala found guilty

Sikhala was convicted after a full trial.
The charges emanated after Sikhala posted a video on social media platforms claiming that Moreblessing Ali of Chitungwiza whose mutilated body was found in a disused well was murdered by ZANU PF supporters while knowing that the matter was still under investigation, hence causing the investigating team to shift their focus.
In handing over the judgement, Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa told the court that the defence brought by Sikhala through a video does not hold water since the witness failed to explain how it was tampered with.
This comes after Sikhala brought a video in court during the initial stages of trial claiming that the video in question was choreographed.
Mrs Gofa also submitted that all the evidence given by all the witnesses who testified showed that Sikhala committed the offence.
The sentencing is at 2 pm this Thursday afternoon.Post published in: Featured