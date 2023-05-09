Mwonzora Case on Delimitation Dismissed

The Constitutional Court today dismissed an application, lodged by Hon Douglas Mwonzora, to have the 2023 Delimitation Report prepared by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission set aside for unconstitutionality, and therefore the consequential application for postponement of elections has fallen away.
Jeremiah Bamu [a distinguished lawyer, but not acting on behalf of CCC as some news outlets indicated] had made an application to appear as an amicus curiae in the Mwonzora case. His application was dismissed on technical reasons.
Veritas will issue a bulletin on the case when we know the reasons why the Court dismissed the application.
Note: A similar application launched by Veritas in the High Court has not yet been set down for hearing.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.