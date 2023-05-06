PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 14/2023
Open Committee Meetings : Monday 8th to Friday 12th May
The committee meetings listed below for Monday 8th, Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May will be open to attendance by members of the public as observers only. Members of the public proposing to attend a physical meeting at Parliament should use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament near Third Street and remember that IDs will be required to gain entry.
NOTE There is an explanation later in this bulletin of how to attend a meeting virtually.
Monday 8th May at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Higher and Tertiary Education
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development on the provision of SRHR services in training colleges. Note: SRHR is the acronym for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.
Physical meeting.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
Monday 8th May at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee: Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare
Oral evidence from the Premier Services Medical Investments (PSMI) on the closure of its health facilities.
Virtual meeting.
Tuesday 9th May at 10 am
Thematic Committee: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on programmes to eradicate poverty among youths and vulnerable groups in the country.
Virtual meeting.
Thursday 11th May at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Information, Media and Broadcasting Services
Oral evidence from the from the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services on issues raised in their 2022 Fourth Quarter Budget Performance Report.
Virtual meeting.
Portfolio Committee: Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation on efforts being made by the Ministry to deal with drug and substance abuse.
Hybrid of Virtual and Physical meeting.
Venue: National Assembly Chamber.
How to Follow Virtual and Hybrid Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform
Parliament seems to have reverted to the practice of holding some committee meetings as virtual or hybrid meetings.
For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual and hybrid open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode: Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181–6 or +263 242 252936–55.
Veritas will also make efforts to notify the meeting IDs and passcodes on our social media platforms [see below].
What Other Committees will be Doing Next Week
Other committees will not be idle. For example:
Portfolio Committee: Health and Child Care: Stakeholder Consultative Meetings on
(1) Working Conditions and Welfare of Nurses in Zimbabwe; and
(2) The Proposal for the Registration of the Nurse Aide Association as the Nurse Aide Council of Zimbabwe
From Monday 8th to Friday 12th May two teams of members of this committee will be conducting these meetings with nurses and nurse aides around the country. Meetings with nurses will be in the mornings from 10 am to 1 pm and meetings with nurse aides from 2 to 4 pm in the afternoons.
Meetings will be held in the following centres:
Team A
Monday – Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital
Tuesday – Bindura Provincial Hospital
Wednesday – Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals
Thursday –Marondera Provincial Hospital
Friday – Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital (Mutare)
Team B
Monday – Gweru Provincial Hospital
Tuesday – Masvingo Provincial Hospital
Wednesday – United Bulawayo Hospitals
Thursday – Gwanda Provincial Hospital
Friday – St Luke’s Mission Hospital (Lupane)
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured