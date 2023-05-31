Proclamation of General Election 2023

Today, 31st May 2023, the President issued Proclamation 4 of 2023 [link] fixing the dates for the midyear General Election.
The dates of the election are as follows:
- Nomination day: Wednesday 21st June 2023 (for all candidates)
- Polling day: Wednesday 23rd August for all candidates. If a run-off election for President is necessary, it will be held on the 2nd October.
We shall publish a further bulletin setting out the dates for the election of chiefs to Parliament, and also dealing with the consequences of the President calling an election before the Electoral Amendment Bill has been passed by Parliament.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.