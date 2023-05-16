14:51 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: Social Media is Destroying Zimbabwean Culture

Ah, social media. The platforms that promise to bring us closer together have instead enabled us to become further disconnected. In Zimbabwe, it's no different. Our modern youth are now more accustomed to scrolling through Instagram than chatting with an elder in their community. As a proud Zimbabwean, I fear that this reliance on social media is destroying the very fabric of our culture. I'll provide you with some humorous insights as to why social media is harming us as a society.