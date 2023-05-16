Social Media is Destroying Zimbabwean Culture

Firstly, the sharing culture that social media promotes has resulted in the loss of certain cultural practices. Instead of handing down traditions and customs from generation to generation, many young Zimbabweans now rely on Facebook and Twitter to learn about our culture. I can only imagine how confused our ancestors would be if they knew that their descendants were learning about their heritage through memes and viral videos.
It’s not just the lack of passing down traditions that social media is responsible for. It’s the new traditions that it’s fostering. In the olden days, it was customary for Zimbabweans to greet someone with a handshake. Today, it’s all about the Instagram-worthy pose: hand on hip, one leg in the air, duck face intact. There’s nothing inherently wrong with selfies, but it’s disheartening to see how the social media culture has replaced age-old greetings. I mean, can you imagine someone kneeling down to pay their respects to someone older than them and then, one second later, taking a selfie? It’s an affront to our national identity.
Moreover, social media has turned civil discourse and debate into a distant memory. Zimbos who are politically active nowadays take to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to voice their opinions. And don’t even get me started on the political machinations that have been brought about by social media. As soon as someone posts something even slightly controversial, it’s all-out viral war. The comments section becomes a wasteland of name-calling, obscenities and insults. With such behavior, we are dismantling the democratic foundations built by our forebears.
Social media does offer some solace in terms of bringing the Zimbabwean diaspora together. With just one tap of a button, you can see what your relatives who’ve emigrated to the United Kingdom are up to. But what they’re up to isn’t always what you want to see. Seeing your cousin’s posts about how he’s living his best life in London, eating restaurant food, attending concerts, and living in designer clothes can be depressing. Not only does it make you aware of what you’re missing out on, but it also promotes an objectification culture where people glorify material possessions instead of focusing on their true worth.
Let’s not forget the social media-based “influencer” culture that has taken over. Instagram especially has spearheaded the trend when it comes to showcasing Zimbabwean beauty aspects. Access to glamourous clothes, makeup, expensive hair, and an enviable lifestyle all in one picture might seem like ‘proof’ that you’ve made it in life. But let’s be honest: what’s the point in working hard to buy these things when their value was only realized by social media algorithms.
And finally, we have the worrying trend of Zimbabweans seeking validation via social media. It’s very uncommon to see a Zimbabwean post something on Instagram or Twitter without using a hashtag. It could be #foodie or #workout and the message is clear: “Please show me some love or ‘like’ my post.” With social media, likes are the new currency. At times, striving for likes on social media may distract us from our personal growth and goals, and we may end up living for society’s gratification instead of focusing on our own lives.
As Zimbabweans, we should be proud of our culture, even though social media has taken over. I know that it’s much easier said than done to resist social media culture, especially when it’s so pervasive. But we can still encourage each other to live outside of the insulated universe that social media creates and embrace the traditions that hold us together as Zimbabweans.
Social media is ruining Zimbabwean culture in various ways. It’s replacing traditional customs, promoting a materialistic culture, killing intellectual debates and discussions, and can often be a less than healthy way to identify ourselves. It’s important to use social media in moderation carefully and not to let it take over our lives entirely. We are Zimbabweans, and we can embrace our culture – memes and viral videos not needed.
