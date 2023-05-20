22:38 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: The Existence of God is Not Necessary for Moral Behavior

First of all, let's just get one thing straight: I'm not a theologian, philosopher, or even a particularly religious person. In fact, if I had to describe myself, I'd say I'm more of a casual observer when it comes to matters of faith and spirituality. But one thing that I've noticed over the years is that a lot of people seem to believe that you can't be a moral person without believing in God. Well, I'm here to tell you that's a load of hogwash.