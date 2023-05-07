Tourists visit Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo

A tourist visits the Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe, May 5, 2023. The Great Zimbabwe National Monument was inscribed on the list of world cultural heritages by the UNESCO in 1986 and is one of Zimbabwe’s greatest tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)
This photo taken on May 5, 2023 shows a view of the Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo Province, Zimbabwe. The Great Zimbabwe National Monument was inscribed on the list of world cultural heritages by the UNESCO in 1986 and is one of Zimbabwe's greatest tourist attractions. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)