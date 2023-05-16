We have the solution to Zim economic crisis: Chamisa

Chamisa will be running for the presidency in the upcoming harmonised elections slated for August this year.
The remarks were in response to an outcry by citizens on the exorbitant prices being charged on commodities by retail shops.
Pictures of various products were being circulated on social media platforms with price tags beyond the reach of many.
Chamisa said his government would come up with policies that would ensure everyone, especially civil servants, would be renumerated in a way that would enable them to take care of their families.
“We are deeply concerned about the continued increase in the prices of basic commodities in our country, which is causing immense economic hardship for ordinary citizens, particularly civil servants. We recognize that the current salaries being earned by civil servants are inadequate and cannot keep up with the high cost of living,” he noted in a social media post.
“As a government in waiting, we understand that civil servants are the backbone of our public service and play a critical role in the provision of essential services. Therefore, we pledge to prioritize the welfare of civil servants in our policies and programs. We will work diligently to ensure that civil servants receive fair wages in USD and benefits that are commensurate with their skills, experience and qualifications.”
Chamisa noted that the salaries of civil servants will be regularly reviewed in USD terms to ensure they are competitive with those of the private sector.
“Furthermore, we will prioritise the provision of essential services such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. We will ensure that all citizens can access quality services affordably and equitably, and we will work towards improving the capacity and capability of our public institutions,” he said.
“We believe that Zimbabwe has the potential to be a prosperous country where all citizens, particularly civil servants, can realise their full potential. We are committed to working with all Zimbabweans to make this vision a reality, and we look forward to creating a better future for all.”