1:40 by Kennedy Kaitano Have your say: Will we see heads rolling? You seem to be taking Zimbabweans for fools: An Open letter to ED

The drama never ends for you, Mr. President. Now Zimbabweans and the world are being told that the gazetting of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act you gazetted that sought to hide details of some procurement processes from the public was a fraud, just a day after the law was made public. Ok, it was a fraud by who? By the Opposition political parties, or by the countries that have imposed targeted sanctions on some mischievous individuals?