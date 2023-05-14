Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak battling cancer, but ‘in good spirits’, family confirms

By: Sports Desk
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak is battling cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected oncologists in South Africa, his family revealed in a statement on Saturday.
“Heath remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein with which he faced his opponents during his playing days on the cricket field. The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and they wish to thank you for your prayers and good wishes,” read a statement released by the family.
It went on to add that there will be no further official statements regarding Streak’s health at this time and that “any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour”. The statement came after media reports earlier in the day had suggested that he was critically ill and reportedly on his deathbed.
Initially, a health update on Streak was given by the former Minister for Education, Arts and Culture, David Coltart, through his Twitter account. Meanwhile, sports journalist Mike Madoda had tweeted that the renowned cricketer is currently in need of a miracle to be saved.
“Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK.. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up,” Madoda tweeted.
On November 10, 1993, against South Africa, the 49-year-old made his debut for his country. Following that, Heath played in 189 ODIs and 65 Tests for Zimbabwe.
Streak recorded 1990 runs at an average of 22.35 while also claiming 216 wickets at an average of 28.14 in the game’s longest format. In white-ball cricket, Heath amassed 2,943 runs and has 239 wickets to his credit.
However, Streak was expelled from the sport in 2021 after it was discovered that he had violated the anti-corruption guidelines of the International Cricket Council.