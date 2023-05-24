9:12 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe has no leader – plain and simple!

Can anyone surely wake up in the morning, take a bath, don his suit, put on his scarf, and look himself in the mirror with a satisfied smile, calling himself a leader – when the country he leads goes for hours each day without electricity or tap water, whilst the citizenry cannot afford basic commodities, as the local currency flies through the roof?