Zimbabwe Price Bulletin, April 2023

These food items are both produced locally and imported from neighbouring countries, particularly in the southwestern provinces of the country. The markets monitored are the main markets that offer both wholesale and retail supply in the respective regions of the country. Mbare in Harare is the largest market for the country which also supplies other markets, and is representative of Mashonaland Central, West and East which are surplus producing areas; Kombayi in Gweru represents markets in central Zimbabwe covering Midlands province, Sakubva in Mutareis the main link market in the eastern part of the country mainly along the border with Mozambique. Mucheke in Masvingo, Renkiniin Bulawayo, and Gwanda markets are the main supply markets in the southwestern provinces of Masvingo, Matebeleland North and South provinces.
From 2009 until early 2019, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe implemented a multicurrency system. All price data were reported in USD. During the first half of 2019, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe transitioned away from a multicurrency system and all prices were collected and reported in ZWL.
Between 2019 and March 2020, ZWL depreciated rapidly and contributed to high inflation. In March 2020 the government attempted to fix the exchange rate at 25 ZWL to USD. By June 2020, authorities introduced a foreign exchange auction system and allowed the use of the USD again for domestic transactions. While some formal businesses and SMEs are benefiting from the auction system, the demand for USD remains elevated, fueling parallel market exchange rates. Today, prices are reported in ZWL in formal shops (such as supermarkets) and often in USD on open markets.