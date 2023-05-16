Zimbabwe should introduce a monarchy system

Now, before you dismiss this idea as ridiculous, hear me out. Monarchies have been successful in many other countries, and there’s no reason why it wouldn’t work in Zimbabwe too. In fact, I would argue that a monarchy system would actually be better suited to our unique cultural and historical context.
For starters, a monarchy would provide stability and continuity. Think about it, how many times have we had to endure the chaos of political upheaval over the past few decades? How many times have we seen a president come into power promising change, only to disappoint us all? Well, just once, but still, with a monarchy, we wouldn’t have to worry about these issues. We would have a ruler who is born and raised for the role and will stay the ruler until they pass or abdicate.
Let me give you an example. Imagine if our own veteran politician and former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai, had been a king instead. He had great leadership skills, and he knew how to bring people together. Instead of constantly having to fight for power and deal with the corrupt elite, he could have simply focused on doing what was best for the country. He would have gained legitimacy and respect, and his reign would have been lengthy, paving a way for more successful reigns of his descendants.
Furthermore, a monarchy system would also be more cost-effective than our current democratic system. Just think about how much money we spend on elections every few years. We have to build new polling stations, hire election staff, provide security and so much more. There’s also the cost of campaign rallies and anything else related to the election processes.
But with a monarchy, we wouldn’t have to deal with this. While there would still be ongoing costs related to a royal family, it would be considerably less than what we currently spend on democratic elections.
Another benefit of a monarchy system is that it would help preserve our cultural identity. Zimbabwe has a rich and diverse cultural heritage, and it’s something we should be proud of. However, as we move towards a more globalized world, our unique traditions and values risk being lost.
But with a monarch who’s also a cultural and traditional leader, we would have someone who could help promote and preserve these cultural traditions. This would not only benefit our identity but also improve our tourism industry.
Of course, I’m not suggesting that we just blindly copy the monarchies of other countries. Rather, our monarchy could be adapted to fit our local traditions and people. It could involve a rotational nature of different tribes producing a king every few years until such a king is considered weak and another tribe’s heir is installed. Moreover, he would be accountable to the people and subject to the law as with any other ruler.
And to those who argue that a monarchy would be undemocratic or outdated, I would say that those objections are not really valid. Democracy is not the only way to govern a country, and there are plenty of examples of successful monarchies around the world. Moreover, no system has a completely perfect track record, and there are plenty of examples of democracies failing too – our current one is.
Furthermore, the monarchy system may seem outdated, but it has been modernised significantly in other countries such as Japan, the UK, and Spain. If we were to introduce a monarchy today, it would be a modern and forward-looking system.
So, while the idea of a monarchy system might seem like a joke to some, I truly believe that it’s something we should be seriously considering as a nation. It could provide us with the stability, cultural representation and cost-effectiveness that we need, and in the process turning Zimbabwe into a monarchy would set us apart from other African countries who have struggled in the transition to democracy. Lets follow in the footsteps of Lesotho and implement it.
