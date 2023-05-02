15:41 by Zimbabwe Vigil Have your say: Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 29th April 2023

After a cold and wet Spring, the Vigil met on a lovely warm day outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. This was outside of our normal pattern of meeting on the first and third Saturdays of each month because King Charles’s coronation on 6th May will mean that we will be unable to meet in central London on the first Saturday in May.