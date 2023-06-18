7:36 by Ngomakurira Have your say: DEATH IN NOTTINGHAM

A huge crowd gathered in Nottingham city centre on Thursday, June 15. What was the event? Had Forest won the cup? On a closer look, everyone was sombre, silent and thoughtful. They had come to share the grief of three families who had each lost a member in a seemingly senseless murder spree on Tuesday morning. Two were students and the third was a retired caretaker.