 Limpopo basin countries pledge to promote sustainable development

The commitment came at meetings in the member states organized by LIMCOM, intended to appraise the states and key stakeholders on implementation of the project “Integrated Transboundary River Basin Management for the Sustainable Development of the Limpopo Basin”.
Cited in the release, the Deputy Director for Water in the Ministry of Land and Water Affairs of Botswana, Kabamelo Dikgola said sustainable development of the Lmpopo Basin “is critical in ensuring that transboundary water resources are preserved for present and future generations.
“The Limpopo is a key strategic basin for Botswana”, added Dikgola. “We will continue to work with other member states to ensure that all interventions implemented in the Basin benefit local communities”.
The Director of Water Resource Development in Zimbabwe, Gilbert Mawere, said the countries sharing the Limpopo “have no option but to continue working together because uncoordinated activities in any of the countries will have an impact on the others”.
Messias Macie, a director in the Mozambican Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, stressed that, as the host of the LIMCOM Secretariat “Mozambique will remain at the disposal of the Secretariat and of member states to ensure that all interventions are effectively implemented in the Basin”.
As part of the country meetings, LIMCOM has identified Sustainable Land Management (SLM) pilot sites “to engage with the communities living in the area”.
The release says that these sites “are expected to yield socio-ecological benefits, whilst exploring opportunities for Payment for Ecosystem Services”.
The SLM pilot site in Mozambique is the Massingir Dam, on the Elephants River, a major tributary of the Limpopo in Gaza province.
The Limpopo Basin catchment area covers 408,000 square kilometres. 18 million people live in the Basin. The release notes that the Basin “is facing severe water stress that has been exacerbated by climate change and increasing population. It is critical to address these transboundary water challenges through cooperative actions by the Basin States”.
The purpose of the sustainable development project is “to achieve integrated, cross-sector, ecosystem-based management of the Limpopo River to uplift the living standards of the Basin’s population and conserve the Basin’s resources and ecosystem services”.Post published in: Africa News