PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 17/2023
Open Committee Meetings : Monday 5th June to Friday 9th June
The committee meetings listed below for this week ending on Friday 9th June will be open to attendance by members of the public as observers only. Members of the public proposing to attend a physical meeting at Parliament should use the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance to Parliament near Third Street and remember that IDs will be required to gain entry.
NOTE One of the meetings is exclusively virtual and another is a hybrid of a virtual and physical meeting. There is an explanation later in this bulletin of how to attend a meeting virtually.
Monday 5th June at 2 pm
Portfolio Committee:Transport and Infrastructural Development
Oral evidence from Leengate Construction on progress made on road rehabilitation projects.
Hybrid of physical and virtual meeting.
Venue: Senate Chamber
Tuesday 6th June at 10.00 am
Portfolio Committee: Foreign Affairs and International Trade
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade on issues raised in their 2022 Fourth Quarter Budget Performance Report.
Physical meeting.
Venue: Committee Room 4.
Thursday 8th June at 10 am
Portfolio Committee: Joint Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services and Thematic Committee on Peace and Security
Oral evidence from the (1) Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, (2) Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation [ZBC] and (3) Zimpapers on the State of the Media during Elections.
Virtual meeting.
How to Follow Virtual and Hybrid Open Meetings on the ZOOM Platform
Parliament has reverted to the practice of holding some committee meetings as virtual or hybrid of physical meetings.
For assistance in following the proceedings in virtual and hybrid open meetings on the ZOOM platform as observers, interested persons should contact the following for the meeting ID and passcode: Parliament’s Public Relations Office, Tel: +263 242 700181–6 or +263 242 252936–55.
Veritas will endeavour to notify the meeting IDs and passcodes on our social media platforms [see below].
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for the information supplied.