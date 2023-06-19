17:28 by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Have your say: The Journey Towards Constitutional Reform in Zimbabwe

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013 (the new constitution) as the fundamental law of the country, outlines the powers and limitations of the government, the rights and duties of citizens, the framework for the governance of the country, and serves as a safeguard against tyranny and abuse of power. Its enactment was a culmination of a long journey that started with civil society in the mid-1990s. The tortuous journey saw the formation of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) – a coalition of CSOs – that spearheaded the constitutional movement. The movement forced the government, which had hitherto ignored calls for a new constitution arguing that the Lancaster house constitution with its 17 amendments was perfect for the country, to establish the ill-fated Constitutional Commission headed by the late Justice Chidyausiku. The Constitutional Commission’s draft constitution was resoundingly rejected in a referendum of February 2000 because of both its contents and the executive driven process. Whilst the government interpreted the ‘No vote’ as endorsement of the Lancaster House constitution, the citizens remained engaged, albeit with limited potency as the bulk of the leadership had ventured into party politics. Because of this dilution, and some would say change of strategy, the introduction of a new constitution was delayed by 13 years.