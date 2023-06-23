23.6.2023 8:07
by Al Jazeera

What’s at stake in Zimbabwe’s upcoming elections? | Inside Story

Many in Zimbabwe have found themselves caught in a wave of high inflation, unable to afford the basics.

Now, add several other social issues – including crime to the mix – and you have a recipe for deep-seated voter dissatisfaction. The two main candidates are expected to be, 80-year-old incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa, from the governing Zanu-PF party. And, his younger rival – Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, from the Citizen’s Coalition for Change. So, will they deliver on the promises they are making to voters? And what challenges will they face?

