CALL FOR CITIZEN ACTION AGAINST VOTE BUYERS AHEAD OF THE 23 AUGUST 2023 ZIMBABWEAN ELECTION

Capture on Camera using your phone, evidence of Vote buying and other Electoral Malpractices and forward to the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa (ACT-SA)
State the date, time, place of the incident, the parties involved and explain what happened.
Please note that Vote buying is a practice where an individual or group offers money or other incentives to voters in exchange for their vote in an election. The intention is to manipulate voters to favour a certain individual or political party.
There are several cases but will cite few examples. These individuals and political parties are only doing it now since we are heading towards elections. They did not do anything in 2019, 2020, 2021 etc. The question is why now? They want your votes. And they do not love you at all.
-1- Donating books, cement, food,
-2- Drilling boreholes;
-3- Free transport to and from work;
-4- Free money for projects;
-5- Donation of stands;
-6- Jobs, etc
This practice is generally considered unethical and harmful to the democratic process for several reasons.
-1- Elections are a fundamental aspect of democracy, and the integrity of the electoral process is essential for ensuring that citizens have a voice in their government. When individuals or groups use money or other incentives to influence the outcome of an election, it undermines the integrity of the democratic process.
-2- Vote buying can lead to a culture of corruption, where politicians and other individuals use their wealth and power to influence the outcome of elections. This can create a cycle of corruption, where those in power use their influence to stay in power, rather than serving the interests of the public.
-3- When politicians are elected based on their ability to buy votes rather than their qualifications or track record, it can lead to bad governance. Elected officials may prioritize the interests of their wealthy donors over the needs of the general public, leading to policies that benefit the few at the expense of the many.
-4- Vote buying can harm both the briber and the bribee. The briber may face legal consequences for their actions, including fines and imprisonment. The bribee may feel pressured to vote a certain way, even if it goes against their own beliefs or interests. Additionally, if the candidate they vote for is elected based on vote buying, they may not be an effective representative, leading to disappointment and frustration among voters.
Do not hesitate to call Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa for more information or clarifications.
ACT-SA publishes a weekly report tracking cases of vote buying ahead of the 23 August 2023 election. To get copies of previous issues kindly send a request to actsouthernafrica@gmail.com or to 0717152535 (WhatsApp).
For more information do not hesitate to call and WhatsApp the following
