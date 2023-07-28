27.7.2023 13:52
by Staff Reporter

CCC Fights Back

Zimbabwe's main opposition CCC will appeal Bulawayo High Court Justice Bongani Ndlovu's judgement – delivered moments ago by Justice Nokuthula Moyo on his behalf – barring 12 of its parliamentary election candidates and others from participating in the 23 August polls. "🟡The CCC will appeal against the Bulawayo judgment. Citizens have the right to nominate

Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe’s main opposition CCC will appeal Bulawayo High Court Justice Bongani Ndlovu’s judgement – delivered moments ago by Justice Nokuthula Moyo on his behalf – barring 12 of its parliamentary election candidates and others from participating in the 23 August polls.
“🟡The CCC will appeal against the Bulawayo judgment. Citizens have the right to nominate candidates within the ambit of the law and to be represented by MPs that they choose in a free and fair election. The right to parliamentary representation of choice is sacred,” CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says.

