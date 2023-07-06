They have criticised the lack of reforms that would enable all the country’s citizens to freely participate in elections. Analysts further believe the unresolved disputes from the previous election in 2018, could potentially return to haunt the nation. SABC News International Editor Sophie Mokoena reports
5.7.2023 8:45
Election Observers say Zimbabwe’s electoral playing field remains toxic and highly uneven
