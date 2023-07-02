God can only be in it if Zimbabweans walk in righteousness!

It is always heart-warming when I witness so many people attach what they are doing to our beloved Almighty God – as nothing succeeds without His Devine blessings and guidance.
In fact, nothing that is not of God, through His son Jesus Christ, ever lasts long!
It will ultimately crumble into dust – no matter how mighty and magnificent it may have appeared for a while.
In Zimbabwe, we have seen President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (representing the ruling ZANU PF) crisscross the nation – visiting and presiding over various Christian Church organizations.
He has used this platform – with the aid of the respective religious sect leaders – to push the narrative that he, as the authority in the country, was appointed by God and as such, the nation should submit and support his presidency.
On the other hand, we have observed the main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, focusing his attention more on claiming that God was in his bid for the presidency.
There are also a few other political leaders who have been rallying their support base around God as central to their campaigns for power.
That is all well and good!
Who can begrudge leaders placing God ahead in their campaigns to lead this country?
As a devout Christian myself, I know the power of our Lord Jesus Christ, in not only ordering our footsteps and guiding our paths – but also through whom God’s anointing and unmerited favour is placed upon our plans.
Furthermore, a nation that does not submit itself to God is destined for unending problems and misery.
Is that not why there are those who love to quote 2 Chronicles 7:14 – which has actually become a staple with the ruling establishment?
‘If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will heal their land’.
However, herein lies the problem!
In all this incessant invoking of Jehovah’s Holy name, there is hardly any talk about Zimbabweans actually turning ‘from their wicked ways’, so that He (God) ‘will heal our land’.
All we have heard, time and time again, are politicians trying to outdo one another in portraying themselves as the ‘chosen one’ by God to lead this country.
Nonetheless, that falls woefully short of what is required to bring real change in Zimbabwe.
In order for God to ‘heal our land’, we urgently need to ‘turn from our wicked ways’.
It is utterly pointless for any politician to claim that God supports their cause, in the absence of meaningful spiritual transformation and reformation taking place within the nation.
Our Jehovah is not merely a God of protecting sitting leaders or changing governments.
Neither is He just a God of material and financial prosperity.
There is far much more to Jehovah.
He desires righteousness and genuine holiness as a prerequisite for ‘healing our land’.
Without that, we can forget about anything changing for the positive in Zimbabwe.
That is what I find extremely disappointing with the messages emanating from our political leaders’ mouths.
For instance, where is the noise about our nation urgently needing to move away from promiscuity, fornication and adultery?
What are our leaders’ views on idolatry, revelries, drunkenness, homosexuality, abortion, and so many other lusts bedevilling our nation?
I will not even go into the needless spilling of innocent blood, persecution of rivals, and corruption.
As long as our national leaders, or those striving to attain such positions, shy away from courageously addressing these issues – which are central to our relationship with Jehovah – then, all their talk about God is meaningless.
In fact, they are taking our God’s name in vain – which is one of the main tenets of the Ten Commandments.
Let us not abuse our God’s Holy name purely for the sake of retaining or attaining political power – as that is ill-advised and quite dangerous.
We need real healing for Zimbabwe, and as 2 Chronicles 7:14 commands, we need to turn away from our wicked ways, if ever we hope for our nation to be healed.
Solely praying for an economically better Zimbabwe does not cut it with our God – who is big on sincere prayer and worship, as well as living righteous and holy lives.
Any other talk about God, in the absence of this central theme, is misguided and leading our country astray.
Zimbabwe is in desperate need of leaders who genuinely fear God – not merely paying lip-service for the sake of pleasing or endearing themselves to Christians.
That is why we are all implored to give ‘petitions, prayers, intercessions and thanksgiving for all people – for kings and those in authority, that they may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness’ (1 Timothy 2:1-2).
The key words here are living ‘in all godliness and holiness’.
These leaders will then lead the entire nation away from its wicked ways – thus ushering in God’s healing of our country.
Anything less will not do! Seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all other things will be added onto us (Matthew 6:33).
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. Please feel free to WhatsApp or Call: +263715667700 | +263782283975, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com, or visit website: http://mbofanatendairuben.news.blog/