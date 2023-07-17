Job Sikhala was arrested on the 14th of June 2022
together with fellow opposition Parliamentarian, Godfrey
Sithole and 14 residents of Nyatsime, a densely populated
suburb of Chitungwiza in Zimbabwe, over allegations of
inciting public violence following the callous murder of
CCC activist Moreblessing Ali by suspect(s) believed to
be from the ruling political party, the Zimbabwe African
National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU PF). Since then, Job
Sikhala has been held in a protracted pre-trial detention at
Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in Harare.
Read the full report: Justice-Delayed-is-Justice-Denied- Persecution by Prosecution in the case of Zengeza West Opposition Member of Parliament Job Sikhala