JUSTICE FOR ANNAHSTACIA

The community of activists and social movement from Zimbabwe, the world over, is reeling from the news of the assault of renowned journalist, Ms Annahstacia Ndlovu, by ZANUPF thugs.
These thugs, who are members of the ruling party in Zimbabwe will not be arrested and/or brought to justice.
For the sake of Annahstacia and other journalists, their families and other unknown victims, we as the community plead with the ZRP and international human rights defenders to ensure that these thugs are swiftly arrested, and beyond that, ensure a hefty sentence for these thugs.
Please sign this petition to help our country to run a free and fair election and save Annahstacia and more journalists from these thugs’ harm