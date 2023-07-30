Magedhe Villagers expose Headman instructed by Zanu PF to tell people suspected to be opposition to pretend they can’t vote by themselves

Dear Emmerson Mnangagwa,
An audio has just been released secretly recorded from a meeting in Magedhe Village in which the headman is telling people that those who are not known to be Zanu PF activists and cannot be trusted to vote for Zanu PF must pretend that they are unable to cast their votes by themselves so that they are assisted to vote during the 23 August elections as the entire village should vote for Zanu PF.
There is nothing new as videos have been shared before in which Zanu PF officials have told villagers that they have been given instructions by you to tell villagers to do the same. The link for a video from Gokwe Sesame is available for you and all those copied to see.
We have credible information from within Zanu PF that all your calls for peace at Public rallies are just an act of grandstanding because behind the scenes you tell your officials to go and intimidate villagers to vote for Zanu PF. The fact that at rallies you want to portray the opposition as those who instigate violence, and never speak about violence perpetrated by your own people proves beyond reasonable doubt that you are behind these acts of violence and intimidation.
Observers should take note of this, and the opposition should also take note and monitor the situation to ensure that people are allowed to vote freely. Due to the investment that has been made in education, not many people should be assisted to vote as they can do it by themselves. A register should be created of all assisted voters which should capture their full names and identification particulars for that verification can be made if these people were really not educated enough to be able to cast their votes by themselves.
Act Emmerson Mnangagwa Act to stop your people from abusing human rights.