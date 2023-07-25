Muchinguri hint at council bills slash

Muchinguri was speaking during a Zanu-PF rally in Kwekwe recently.
She said the government once slashed the councils bills after residents were overburdened, and she told party supporters that the government might consider that route.
In 2013 in a move viewed widely as populist, then-President Robert Mugabe ordered his local government minister to slash rates for hard-pressed residents.
The move went on to cripple local authorities as some individuals and corporates who were owing councils across the country large sums were let off the hook.
“During briefings, we have heard about the issue of astronomical water bills which residents are supposed to pay. It is clear that the councils are being run by evil opposition councillors who do not have the people’s welfare at heart. How can you demand astronomical rates from already hard-pressed residents,” she said.
Muchinguri said the issue of tariff hikes by opposition-led councils was deliberate.
“We know why they are doing this. They are doing this so that they will make people angry so that they will make people scream and then turn against the government but that will not work,” she said.
She added the opposition councillors are using the monies they get from rates for campaigning.
“We know that they cannot deliver any service to those who voted them into power. We know that they are collecting these large sums from the people so that they can use that money to fund their own campaigns, use that money to stay in power, and give their relatives jobs,” she said.
Muchinguri added that the government is looking into laws on how they can alleviate people’s suffering from the rates.
“We are currently looking at laws and supporting statutes on how we can alleviate people’s sufferings from these astronomical bills. Water is a basic human right and everyone must be given water. There is a year when Zanu-PF once slashed the bills. Nothing has been finalised as of yet the President is still looking into the issue and how to alleviate people’s suffering from these punishing rates,” she said.– The Midlands ObserverPost published in: Featured