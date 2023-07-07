7.7.2023 17:14
by Staff Reporter

President Chamisa told to stop the rally by police

President Chamisa being told to stop the rally by police hanzi nguva yakwana and he asks munozviitawo kuna Mnangarwa here izvi nonsense mhani

(Photo by Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP)

 

