8:01 by Kumbirai Thierry Nhamo Have your say: The E-Creator Scam: A Heartbreaking Tale Of Deception And Zimbabwe’s Hope For Online Prosperity

In the vast realm of the internet, where dreams can be created and illusions can be shattered, there lies a tale that haunts the very essence of Zimbabwean hope. It is a tale of promised fortunes, shattered aspirations, and the merciless actions of an unscrupulous company known as E-Creator.