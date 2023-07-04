We are masters of democracy, the West should come for lessons: Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has told Western and European countries to refrain from interfering in domestic political affairs, declaring that their plans will fail.
While addressing a Zanu PF star rally on Saturday at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South, the president said foreign countries cannot educate Zimbabwe about democracy since they themselves oppress others.
“We didn’t expect to see such a huge gathering, you have surprised us and you are so beautiful, ” he said to people who had gathered at the rally.
“Well done Matabeleland South province by demonstrating that you support your party. This is a vivid demonstration to our detractors in Europe to come and see how Zanu PF is loved by people.”
Despite foreign desires for Zimbabwe to be divided, the people, according to Mnangagwa, were united.
“You wish us to be divided, no! We shall never be divided. You can spend your money giving groups and groups in this country to bring about confusion and division, we the people of Zimbabwe say no, we shall remain united,” he said
Those who thought Zimbabwe will be developed by foreigners “must wake up,” said the president, as only locals can do so.
“Journalists, who are here, writing for foreign media houses, tell them that Zanu PF is unstoppable. While they complain, we will continue ruling, no one will stop us. We brought peace and will maintain it,” he said.
The president stated no one can teach democracy in Zimbabwe because citizens fought for it during the liberation struggle, and that instead, countries from Europe should come down to learn about democracy.
“We realised that under oppression and colonialism, the same countries had no democracy, despite them saying they are democratic. We are democrats and masters of democracy, so don’t be cheated and misled. We brought freedom when they didn’t want to and we became independent,” Mnangagwa said.
He repeated his mantra that Zimbabwe would be built by its own locals, not anyone else.
“The Japanese built their country, so did the Germans, British, Americans and French, but you want foreigners to come and do it for you. We Zimbabweans must build our own country at our own pace, with our own resources,” said the president.
Mnangagwa remarked that when Blacks went to war, the main grievance was the loss of land to colonial settlers and the struggle to recapture the land.
“Now our land is with us and connected to us, Whites are not happy with that,” he said, calling the West and European countries “foolish” for resisting such.
“I always say how foolish it is that we Zimbabweans never get angry when the Germans, people in Australia share Australian land, the British share their Scotland and Wales in England, but these foolish people get angry when we are sharing our land in Zimbabwe. What foolishness is that? We are sharing our land, not land in their countries.”
According to Mnangagwa, it was the land reform program that led to the West imposing sanctions, with the goal of causing the local economy to collapse so that Zimbabweans could turn against the government and Zanu PF.
“Then their puppets can rule and they come back to plunder our wealth while we get crumbs. They want to sit and eat on the table while Blacks pick up the crumbs, now it’s us who are eating on that table,” he said.
In his speech, the president also recounted some of the achievements that his government has done and gave an example of how mining was benefiting communities.
“There are young men from this province, who when they heard that I was coming to this side came to see me in Harare and gave me 30 000 litres of diesel. I asked them where they were from and they said Gwanda. They said they were mining and doing well under the Second Republic, which is why they brought 30 000 litres,” he said.
“I am very proud of our young people in Matabeleland South, they support their party. That’s very good. I also told them after digging their holes, they must cover them. We don’t want cattle to fall inside them.”
Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF had visited Matabeleland South on July 1 to commemorate the passing of Joshua Nkomo, one of Zimbabwe’s founding fathers, along with others from the area.
“There was also Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, George Silundika, Tagarira, Naison Khutshwekhaya, Simon Khaya Moyo, Thenjiwe Lesabe among others. We must respect the leaders of the revolution. I have mentioned here that the majority of the revolutionaries who began the struggle for independence came from Matabeleland South, from the ANC, NDP, ZAPU and Zanu later. We must remember their sacrifice brought this day and we must remain united,” he said and called upfront, Robert Junior, son of the late former president, Robert Mugabe and his own son, Emmerson Junior as a sign to show unity.
“We must be united and keep our history. I didn’t get Nkomo’s son – Sibangilizwe, he should also have been here. We continue to respect the past. We are keeping intact. People will think we are not united but we are totally united.”