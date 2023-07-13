‘Zanu PF has forced us to share drinking water with animals’

The aspirant, Bonga Ndlovu says 43 years later, villagers do not have access to clean and safe water.
In an interview with CITE, Ndlovu said the Zanu PF government has been failing to fulfill its promises.
“I am representing Ward 6 in Bubi District, my wish is for people to go out in numbers to vote on the election day, to vote for a change of government because we have been voting for the current government for 43 years and we are still struggling, we are still drinking water with donkeys, hyenas, we don’t have boreholes in our villages, every five years they promise to fix that, we vote and they don’t do anything, after five years they come back with more promises,” he said.
Ndlovu said villagers walk long distances to access water.
“We don’t have boreholes, women walk between 7-10km to access water, we stay in areas known as resettlements and the government doesn’t take care of us.”
Due to a lack of job opportunities, Ndlovu said most young people have resorted to relocating to neighbouring countries in search of jobs where they are subjected to inhumane treatment.
Ndlovu said the country is endowed with minerals and revenue from these natural resources should be used to develop the country.
“The minerals in our country such as gold, diamonds, platinum and all other minerals should help to develop our lives but those in power are enriching themselves at the expense of the suffering masses,” he lamented.
Ndlovu also dispelled rumours that ZAPU would repossess farms once voted into power.
“ZAPU fought for the freedom of this country, for this land, don’t be misled that when you vote for ZAPU you are reversing the land issue and it will go back to the whites, no land will be taken by the whites. When ZAPU gets into power you will not be removed from the farms,” he said.